154 fresh COVID-19 positive cases in Assam, tally 1,339

Two new areas of Guwahati declared as containment zone ** 50 model hospitals to be ready by June 5

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 31: With 154 fresh cases, the state’s COVID-19 tally has gone up to 1,339 on Sunday.

State health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that 67 new cases of coronavirus were reported in a late night tweet on Sunday.

“Alert ~ 67 new cases of #COVID19+ 16 Tinsukia, 10 Goalpara, 9 Kokrajhar, 7 Sivasagar, 7 Nagaon, 5 Sonitpur, 3 Karimganj, 2 Kamrup, 2 Golaghat, 2 Baksa,” Sarma tweeted at 10.45 pm.

The active cases in the state now stand at 1147.

Earlier, 18 cases were reported from Lakhimpur district, 12 from Barpeta, 7 from Udalguri, 5 each from Baksa and Dhubri, 3 from Kamrup, 2 from Dhemaji, 2 from Airport, 1 from Nalbari, 1 (not ascertained).

“Alert ~ 56 new cases of #COVID19+ 18 Lakhimpur, 12 Barpeta, 7 Udalguri, 5 Baksa, 5 Dhubri, 3 Kamrup, 2 Dhemaji, 2 Airport, 1 Nalbari, 1 (to ascertain),” state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted around 1.40 pm on Sunday.

Two people who recently returned to the state by air have also tested positive for the deadly virus. Of them, one is from Nalbari, and the details of the other person were yet to be determined.

At least 22 patients were discharged on Sunday — 16 from Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital, four from Silchar Medical College and Hospital and two from Jorhat Medical College and Hospital — after they tested negative twice for COVID-19, Sarma said.

A total of 185 people have recovered, four succumbed to the disease, and three others have migrated.

Of the positive cases detected in the state, 24 patients have no travel history. These patients have not travelled anywhere outside the state.

Most of the cases have been reported among the incoming people from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi. He urged the community to ensure that everyone who has come from these three States follow quarantine norms strictly.

The state had been witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases since travel restrictions were lifted on May 4. Prior to that, it had only 42 coronavirus cases.

Flight operations resumed on Monday, and since then 29 air travellers have tested positive for the infection. The highest single-day spike of 177 cases was recorded in Assam on Friday.

Five fresh COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Hailakandi on Sunday. Of them, two are in ALC College quarantine centre, one in Polytechnic quarantine centre, one in isolation ward of SK Roy Civil Hospital and one in home quarantine situated in Ward No.6 under Hailakandi Municipal area.

Of the five infected, Anwar Hussain, 23, has a travel history to Pune, Nungthoi Chanu, 8, to Pune, Abdul Matlib, 30, travel history to Pune, Anush Debnath, 9, to Delhi and Hijabuddin Laskar, 20, to Mumbai. With these new cases, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases have increased to 44, which include one death.

Meanwhile, two more locations in Guwahati were declared as containment zones. Kamrup (Metro) district administration has declared Borbari and Japorigog as containment zones following the detection of COVID-19 patients in these areas.

Since Monday, the state has recorded 885 cases so far. The government has mandated that all coming from outside will have to undergo institutional quarantine. No home quarantine will be allowed for the first seven days, till the test results arrive.

It has, however, made certain exemptions for women who travelled alone to Assam and senior citizens.

A total of 1,01,257 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, the Health and Family Welfare Department said in its bulletin. Of the total cases, 1,124 are those who came from other states after inter-state travel restrictions were lifted, 36 attended the Markaz event in Delhi and 32 others were identified through contact tracing, while 24 had no travel history, the state health minister said.

All the districts in Assam have positive cases with Hojai having the highest of 177 cases, followed by Kamrup (Metro) 124 and Morigaon with 79 while Majuli has only one patient.

“All districts have COVID-19 patients but most are had travelled from outside. We had conducted community surveillance in 29,771 villages and found 26,000 people with fever but none of them tested positive,” Sarma said. All district civil hospitals in the state have coronavirus patients, the minister said adding 50 model hospitals with each with 50 beds will be activated by June 5.