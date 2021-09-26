APDCL recruitment called off following anomalies

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Sept 25: The state government on Saturday cancelled the recruitment of the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) on charges of irregularity.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said a fresh recruitment test will be conducted soon.

The development comes after 10 persons were arrested in connection to a cash-for-job scam on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, CM’s Special Vigilance Cell had arrested 10 persons on charges of their involvement in anomalies in the APDCL recruitment scam.

Officials said three persons were arrested from the Jalukbari area, four from the Basistha area, one from the Chandmari area and two persons were picked up from the Dispur area of the city.

APDCL OSD Dipankar Dhingiya was among the ten arrested persons. He was arrested from the Sarumataria area under the Dispur police station.

One of the prime accused Ataur Rahman – CGM, APDCL – is still absconding.

