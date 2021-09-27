HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Sept 26: The state BJP chief Bhabesh Kalita has predicted that former MLA from Thowra constituency Sushanta Borgohain will pocket the seat with a thumping victory in the upcoming bye-election.

Kalita said this at a BJP joining samaroh, where a large number of Borgohain’s supporters joined the party.

The joining programme, organised at Demow Kaliapani playground, was attended by the state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita, Water Resource minister Pijush Hazarika besides others.

In his speech, the state BJP chief thanked Borgohain for joining the party.

Kalita exuded confidence that the party would pocket all the six seats, where bye-elections are scheduled to take place.

Kushal Dowari, a former MLA of Thowra Constituency, will extend help to Borgohain in this regard, he said.

In the Joining Samorah Jogen Mohan, state Revenue minister, Tapan Kumar Gogoi, Jorhat MP, Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Rajya Sabha MP, Kushal Dowari, former MLA of Thowra Constituency, Bhubon Pegu, Jonai MLA along with other BJP leaders were present.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.