16 returnees set to land up in Sarusajai

HT Bureau

DIPHU, May 21: Altogether 16 persons from Karbi Anglong, who were stranded in Manipur due to the COVID-19 lockdown, will arrive at Sarusajai Quarantine centre on Thursday night.

In Sarusajai, they will be put under 14-day quarantine before sending them to their ancestral places.

Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) chief executive member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang took the initiative for bringing them back to their homes.

Ronghang expressed gratitude to MLA of Manipur’s 3-Khurai for arrangement of the bus to bring back the stranded people.

Meanwhile, seven people are coming back home by bicycles from Tamil Nadu. They have reached Telangana on Thursday, sources said.

An amount of Rs 10,000 has been released from CEM’s Relief Fund to the bank account of Dhoromsing Hanse, who is one of the returnees.

The CEM spoke to him over phone and instructed him to make arrangement for a bus to Assam and said that the council will bear the cost.

Meanwhile, ward No 1 and III of Howraghat town in Karbi Anglong have been declared as containment zones after two persons tested positive in Devosthan in Hojai district.

Three new quarantine centres have been set up at Poisa Engti English LP School in Samelangso, Kamakhya Hotel, Labina Hotel and Forest IB (Central Range) in Diphu.