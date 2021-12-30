16 Students, 3 Staff of Jorhat JNV Test Covid Positive

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Dec 29: Sixteen students and three employees of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Bojal Bari village in Titabar civil sub-division of Jorhat district have tested positive Covid-19.

A school official told this newspaper on Wednesday that on December 25 a class X student (Male) who was suffering from cough and cold tested positive during a RAT check-up. He was immediately shifted then from the school to home isolation.

The official said that the next day six more students having similar symptoms during the RAT examination were also found positive and sent to home isolation.

The official said that the remaining students, teaching and non-teaching staff were confined in their hostel/quarter accommodation and a sanitation drive in the campus was undertaken from December 26 till date and a RAT check-up of all students and employees was done on Wednesday.

The official stated that during the test another nine students and three employees were found positive after which they had been kept in isolation in the school premises.

The official said out of a total of 16 students found positive four were girls. Earlier seven who tested positive RT-PCR were done on them and it was to be done on those found positive on Wednesday.

Jorhat deputy commissioner Ashok Kumar Barman said that the district administration was monitoring the situation closely and taking all necessary measures as per the SOP.