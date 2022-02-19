16 Wagons Of A Cement Laden Train Derailed In Rangapara

HT Correspondent

Tezpur, Feb 18: Train services in the Rangapara-Dekargaon route under NF Railway were affected following the derailment of 16 wagons of a goods carrying train in Rangapara-Harisiva Mandir area on Friday morning at around 7 am.

The cement laden train having 42 wagons moved from Rangapara junction to Dekargaon Railway station while the incident took place.

Besides engine driver Uttam Basumatary, his assistant driver Aditya Bhorali and guard Anuraj Kumar were in the train.

While contacted railway authority of Rangapara Railway junction revealed that apart from the damage of the railway track of broad gauge line, there was no casualty due to the incident.

However, investigation is on to know the cause behind the accident.