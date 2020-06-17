161 fresh cases, state COVID-19 tally count jumps to 4,319

Media man swells corona list, JFA expresses concern

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 16: The state’s COVID-19 tally has jumped to 4,319 on Tuesday with report of 165 fresh cases since late Monday night.

A city-based media person was among 161 fresh patients tested positive for novel coronavirus in the state on Monday night.

Of 10 new positive cases reported on Tuesday, 3 were from Dhemaji, 3 from Udalguri, 2 from Sonitpur and one each from Nagaon and Hojai district

A total of 151 positive cases reported on late Monday night.

Journalists’ Forum Assam (JFA) expressed concern over the report of a city based media person tested positive for novel coronavirus and wished his early recovery.

Prahlad Kumar Agarwal (55) has been working as the printer- publisher of Hindi daily newspaper “Nishpaksha Samachar Jyoti”. Identified as the first COVID-19 case in state media fraternity, Agarwal has however no immediate travel history.

A resident of Jib Nihar Apartment in Tarun Nagar locality of the city, Prahlad Kumar is presently admitted to the special unit of Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) and presently keeping well.

Family sources informed that he is suspected to get the infection from one of his friends, who tuned positive for novel coronavirus few days back.

India as a nation has been increasing its tally of corona infected media persons in the recent past as over 20 journalists in Hyderabad recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Telengana itself reported over 70 corona cases in the media fraternity, where half of them are still in the hospitals. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Delhi, etc also added nearly hundred COVID-19 positive cases among media families.

“While appreciating Assam government for announcing Rs 50 lakh insurance cover to journalists reporting on the pandemic, we also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce similar benefits to the media persons across the country,” a statement issued by JFA president Rupam Barua and secretary Nava Thakuria said adding that the responsible media would extend all possible supports to the fight against the corona outbreak.

Three more confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported from Hailakandi on Monday, taking the tally to 143.

Health authorities here disclosed that Samim Ahmed Laskar (23), Abu Sufian Laskar (20), and Abul Hussain (25), have tested positive. Samim was in HPC Hospital while Laskar and Hussain were under institutional quarantine at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya.

Two infected patients have been shifted to the Mahatma Gandhi Model Hospital at Katlicherra and one at SK Roy Civil Hospital at Hailakandi.

Two COVID-19 positive patients succumbed to the contagious disease in the district, the recent victim being Mangoli Rani Das, 53, a resident of Bakrihower Part I under Algapur revenue circle, who breathed her last at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMC&H) on Friday.

Another COVID-19 positive patient named Foijul Haque Barbhuiya, 65, of Borjurai village under Hailakandi revenue circle died at SMC&H on April 10 last.

Superintendent of SK Roy designated COVID-19 Civil Hospital, Dr.Sudip Chakraborty informed that 43 COVID-19 positive patients are admitted at the isolation wards while 26 are at MG Model Hospital while 21 are at SMC&H.

Setting a record, the state government has conducted 10 thousand COVID-19 tests on Tuesday.

“Extremely pleased to share that we have completed a record 10,000 testing today, taking our total #Covid19 tests to 2.27 lakh,” health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet on Tuesday.

“My compliments to our wonderful team of front line workers, doctors, scientists and officers who have achieved this feat,” he said.

Meanwhile, the number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the state has gone up to 2,411 with the discharge of 206 patients on Tuesday from various hospitals. Sarma stated in a Tweet that they have been discharged after testing negative.

Meanwhile, the state government has exempted air passengers who travel to the state from institutional quarantine.

The state health and family welfare department vide notification No HLB. 111/2020/280 dated, Dispur the 16th June, 2020, stated that husband and wife who travelled to Assam together, husband, wife and their children who travelled to Assam together and husband, wife and their parents who travelled to Assam together will be exempted from the institutional quarantine.

The exemption from institutional quarantine is on the conditions that every person in a group as is asymptomatic, every person in a group shall undergo 14 days home quarantine, after compliance with health protocols such as collection of swab samples for COVID-19 test, hand stamping, conversion of the residence into a containment zone, etc; and mode of travel is by air.

The exemptions from institutional quarantine will not be applicable if the flight in which the person has travelled has been found to have a high incidence of COVID-19 positive cases or has been contaminated in some way, the order said.