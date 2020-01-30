1,615 NDFB militants surrender arms, ammunition

Bill for Bodoland Autonomous Council to be tabled in Parl soon: Himanta

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 30: Three days after signing a peace pact with the government, over 1,600 activist of ala four factions of National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB) laid down their weapons before Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal in a function at GMCH auditorium here Thursday.

Of the 1615 surrendered militants, there are 836 from the NDFB-Progressive, 579 from the NDFB-Ranjan Daimary faction and 200 from the NDFB(S) led by B Saoraigwra.

Over 4,800 weapons, including AK rifles, light-machine guns and sten guns were laid down by the NDFB members on the occasion.

Welcoming the surrendered militants, Sonowal said, “Bodos are very hard working and brave. I welcome all the members of Bodo militant groups to the mainstream society and urge them to work for all round development of BTC and Assam. Development of the Bodos is development of Assam.”

Stating that it was a historic day coinciding with the 72nd death anniversary of father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi, Sonowal stated this day would mark a new chapter of peace and development in the Bodo areas. He also informed that a comprehensive rehabilitation policy would be formulated for providing employment opportunities to the surrendered militants so that they could make meaningful contribution to the nation building process.

Stressing on the need to work unitedly for the peace and development of Assam, the chief minister urged the surrendered militants to bring about rapid development of the state cutting across plains and hills, Brahmaputra and Barak valleys through hardwork and dedication while utilising their potential to the fullest.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah for their initiative to bring permanent peace to Assam and Northeast, the chief minister also appreciated the roles played by finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary for bringing this process to fruition.

Saying that the accord between the Bodo groups and the Central and state governments would further strengthen the unity and integrity of Assam, Sonowal said that peace is a must for bringing development to the state and the region.

In his address, finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that Bodo Autonomous Council bill would be tabled soon and the full autonomy committed to the Bodos would be provided. He also said that all measures for the rehabilitation of the surrendered militants would be taken so that they do not need to take up arms again.

Sarma also urged organisations like ULFA (I) to come to talks with the government for bringing permanent peace to the state.

He also informed that Prime Minister would visit Kokrajhar on February 7 to take part in the ceremony to celebrate the signing of the peace agreement.

BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary and ABSU president Pramod Boro also spoke on the occasion and hoped that the peace agreement would be the harbinger of long lasting peace and development in BTC areas and the rest of the state. They also urged the state government to take measures for resolving the pending cases against surrendered cadres.

Water resource minister Keshab Mahanta, social welfare minister Pramila Rani Brahma, cultural affairs minister Naba Kumar Doley, several MLAs, chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna, DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, GOC 4 Corps Lt Gen Shantanu Dayal, additional chief secretary (home) Jishnu Baruah, ADGP (law and order) GP Singh, IGP SB Hiren Nath were also present at the programme among other dignitaries.