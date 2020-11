Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

HT Correspondent

KOHIMA, Nov 4: 164 Inf Bn (TA) (H&H) Naga, on November 3, was conferred with Governor’s Appreciation by RN Ravi, Governor of Nagaland. Notably, the Battalion till date has earned one Kirti Chakra, two Sena Medals, seven COAS Commendation Cards, 18 GOC-in-C Eastern Command Commendation Cards and one NIA Commendation Card.