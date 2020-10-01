17 more corona deaths in Assam, 3590 new cases

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 30: The state’s COVID-19 death toll jumped to 697 with 17 more fatalities, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

Lakhimpur and Dibrugarh has recorded three deaths each, while Nagaon reported two deaths, one death each has been reported from Darrang, Morigaon, Jorhat, Sonitpur, Kokrajhar, Karimganj, Nalbari, Cachar and Kamrup Rural.

The fatalities were Dilwar Hussain Hazarika (62), Hem Ch Baruah (54), Narayan Pegu (52) of Lakhimpur; Dr Anil Tamuli (67), Rukunuddin Ahmed (52), Subudh Chowdhary (72) of Dibrugarh; Premlal Konwar (55), Robin Borah (54) of Nagaon; Jeherul Islam (15) of Darrang; Satyadev Sharma (78) of Morigaon; Tulu Chetia (80) of Jorhat; Chenimai Das (85) of Sonitpur; Abhijit Biswas (33) of Kokrajhar; Bani Paul Chowdhary (80) of Karimganj; Janti Deka (62) of Nalbari; Sanjoy Sur (25) of Cachar and Hussain Ali (65) of Kamrup Rural.

The state’s infection tally touched 1,80,811 after reports of 3,590 new cases on Wednesday.

The state has conducted 1,48,780 tests done in last 24 hours and positivity rate stands at 2.41 percent.

Currently the state has now 36,112 active positive cases after discharge of 1,43,999 patients and 3 patients migrated.