176 Body parts of protected animals likely to be destroyed

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 23: The state Environment and Forest department has decided to destroy the rhinoceros horns, elephant tusks (ivory) and body parts of different protected animals saved within side the district treasuries of the state.

About 5% of the specimens could be preserved for education, recognition and clinical purposes, chief wildlife warden MK Yadava said here on Monday.

The destruction of the horns and different animal articles could be in conformity with an applicable phase of the Wildlife (Protection) Act of 1972.

A state-level committee has been constituted for this motive and a public hearing may be held on August 29 on the Assam Forest School Campus in Guwahati in compliance with a Gauhati High Court order on December 13, 2000, Yadava stated.

Ahead of the general public hearing, the Forest department constituted zonal committees for as many zones for the verification of rhino horns, ivory and different animal articles.

These committees had been tasked with cleaning the horns, getting them tested through forensic experts, producing a completely unique identity number to be labelled as a barcode, and maintaining them in separate boxes for destruction after sorting 5% of the ‘precise character’ horns to be sealed for preservation.

The horns worried in court instances were showed to be faux and doubtful instances would also have to be kept in separate containers and sealed. “The whole operation could stay on massive video display units outside the (sorting) corridor for public viewing and transparency,” Yadav said.

In 2016, the state government had constituted the Rhino Horn Verification Committee to study the specimens kept in 12 treasuries across the state. According to its report, at least 2,020 horns were verified out of the 2,033 rhino horns kept in the treasuries.

The remaining 13 could not be verified because of technical reasons. Amongst those verified horns, five were found to be fake.