17th general conference of AASU to be held at Duliajan from Nov 18

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 4: The 17th general convention of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) will be held from November 18 to November 21 at Duliajan in Dibrugarh district.

The announcement was made by AASU general secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi in a press conference at Duliajan.

The convention is to be held after a gap of 28 years under the aegis of All Dibrugarh District Students’ Union (ADDSU).

Gogoi also informed that a committee will be formed to supervise the convention and it is to be held at three playgrounds in Duliajan along with other places.

“Three playgrounds have been finalised for the convention – Solakotoki Public playground, Duliajan College playground and Duliajan Balika Vidyalaya playground, which will hold the four-day convention”, Gogoi said.

The conference is to be joined by several AASU leaders including Lurinjyoti Gogoi, whose term is going to end.

In recent development, AASU has joined hands with Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) to form a political party, months ahead of the assembly polls.

The convention will hold talks about the merge of both the unions and will likely decide the new president and secretary of the student body.

Focusing on the culture and history of Duliajan, the student’s body will also publish books and souvenirs in the convention.

“We have already started the preparation for the convention and we urge everyone to make this convention a success”, Gogoi said.