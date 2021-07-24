18 human trafficking victims rescued from railway stations 

In one such incident on July 20, RPF and QRT staff of Rangiya conducted a check at Rangiya Railway Station and rescued 15 persons (5 males and 10 females) belonging to the Bindukuri area of the Sonitpur district of Assam. During the checking, the RPF team also apprehended one female resident of Dekasuburi village in Sonitpur district for alleged involvement in human trafficking. As per the information, the apprehended woman was trafficking them in the pretext of offering a job somewhere in Mumbai. During interrogation, it was revealed that all the members of the rescued group were paid Rs 2,000 each as advance with journey tickets for Mumbai by the apprehended woman. Later, the apprehended woman along with the rescued persons were handed over to OC/GRPS/Rangiya for further necessary action.