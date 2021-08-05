180 NLFB cadres to lay down arms on I-Day

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Aug 4: As many as 180 members of the National Liberation Front of Boroland (NLFB) are coming to the national mainstream on or before the Independence Day celebrations.

This was revealed by NLFB C-in-C M Batha (Binode Mushahary) and chairman B Bungtigwra (Boko) alias Bikram Islary here on Wednesday.

Batha, Bungtigwra and 21 other NLFB members had laid down their weapons in Udalguri on July 22.

“Two designated camps have been set up each in Kokrajhar (Chandamari Gaurang complex) and Udalguri (Sapekati) district to lodge the NLFB cadres,” Batha said.

“120 members will take shelter in the designated camp at Kokrajhar and 80 others will be lodged in Udalguri,” Batha said.

“We have 200 members. Some members are now staying in different locations, including in Kerala, Guwahati,” Batha said.

The militant leaders also demanded the government for immediate release of founder NDFB chairman Ranjan Daimary and other jailed leaders for permanent peace in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

They also urged the government for implementation of the Third Bodo Peace Accord in letter and spirit.