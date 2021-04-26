1,844 fresh Covid cases in Assam, 14 more deaths

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 25: With death of 14 more Covid-19 positive patients on Sunday, the death toll in the coronavirus pandemic has gone upto 1,200 in the state, an official report of the state health department said here.

1,844 fresh Covid-19 positive cases have been reported on Sunday, taking the total number of positive cases to 2,37,533, an official report of the state health department said here.

Of the fresh cases, 791 have been reported from Kamrup (Metro) district, the report said.

Hojai

Two Covid-19 patients from Hojai district succumbed to the virus in the capital city on Sunday.

One died in Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) while the other breathed his last in GNRC Hospital.

39 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Hojai district, taking the total Covid positive cases in Hojai district to 260.

Nagaon

78 people tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of Covid positive cases in Nagaon district to 516.

Of fresh cases, two patients were hospitalised while the rest were put in home quarantine.

Three positive patients recovered from the virus after being treated in the hospital while 129 patients in home quarantine recovered from the infection.

8 test positive in Jagiroad

Eight passengers who arrived at the Jagiroad railway station from Kerala tested Covid positive on Sunday. Of them, two are from Morigaon, five from Nagaon and one from Sonapur in Kamrup (M) district.’

Three fresh cases in Hailakandi

Hailakandi reported three fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday, pushing the coronavirus tally in the district to 3,421.

Of the three active cases detected on Sunday, two have been found positive under Rapid Antigen Test. Results of 624 samples are being awaited from Silchar Medical College and Hospital.

The district has altogether 37 active Covid-19 cases while 3,361 patients have recuperated from the affliction. Eight patients are presently undergoing treatment at SK Roy Civil Hospital and 29 are kept under home isolation.

Meanwhile, the health authorities here have refuted reports in a section of the press that there is no stock of Covid vaccine available in the district. 690 doses of vaccines were in stock on Sunday. Moreover, 5,000 doses of vaccines have arrived from Guwahati on Sunday.