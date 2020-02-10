18th Bodoland Day today

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Feb 9: The 18th Bodoland day will be celebrated at Bodofa Nwgwr playground on Monday to mark the signing of the second Bodo Peace Accord which pave the way for formation of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

The memorandum of settlement (MoS) was signed between the Centre, state governments and leaders of Bodoland Liberation Tiger (BLT) on February 10, 2003.

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, water resource minister Keshav Mahanta are expected to attend the programme as chief guest and guest of honour.

Nearly 20,000 peoples from four districts are expected to attend the programme. The BTC has declared Monday as local holiday in four districts of the BTAD for the celebration.

Sonowal will inaugurate the newly-constructed Kokrajhar Planetarium at Dimalgaon apart from laying foundation for construction of Kokrajhar Sports College at Bangaldoba.