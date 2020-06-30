195 fresh cases in Guwahati, state’s count jumps to 7492

GMCH to apply Novel Blood Plasma Therapy for COVID-19 patients

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 29: Amid total lockdown, the capital city Guwahati reported 195 fresh COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 7492.

A total lockdown has been enforced in the city from Sunday midnight in view of rising positive cases. The lockdown will continue till July 12.

Of 195 fresh cases, 27 cases were from Indian Army, 130 other affected people are city residents. The state has recorded 7,492 positive cases till late Sunday with fresh report of 327 cases.

Now the state has 2145 active cases after discharge of 5,333 from various hospitals.

The state health department has tested 3,99,393 samples in 12 laboratories.

A total of 24,784 have been placed under home quarantine while 1,33,795 have been under institutional quarantine in various quarantine facilities across the state.

With the rising number of cases in the city, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged the city people to voluntarily give swabs if they notice any symptoms of COVID-19. The government has already set up facilities for swab collections in 31 COVID care centres and 12 hospitals across the state.

Meanwhile, the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has decided to provide innovative treatment to patients suffering from COVID-19. Technically called “convalescent-plasma therapy,”, the treatment aim is to use the immune power gained by a recovered person to treat a sick person.

As per reports, necessary installations are being put in place for the purpose. A meeting was also held on Sunday at the NHM office to discuss the preparations.

“So far, we haven’t received patients who would require plasma therapy. Cases were not that critical, like those in Delhi and Maharashtra. However, we need to prepare for it, because in community transmission stage, cases will shoot up and aged people and those with co-morbities will also be infected,” a senior health official said.

Four more police personnel tested COVID-19 positive in the city. An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Paltan Bazaar Police Station, Gunjananda Taid, sub-inspector (SI) Jagdish Kalita of Birubari outpost, Kalita’s guard and driver have also tested positive for COVID-19. All of them have been shifted to the hospital.

Earlier, several police personnel including commanding officer of an APBN had tested positive for COVID-19.

A positive man, who had been selling vegetables at Silpikhuri area in Guwahati till Sunday, tested positive on Sunday night. The vegetable vendor identified as Ashok Das. The swab of Ashok for COVID-19 tests was collected three days ago. But he did not wait for the test report and continued his business.

Hundreds of people in Silpukhuri area purchased vegetables from the COVID-19 positive man.

22 fresh COVID-19 novel coronavirus positive cases have been detected in Hailakandi district on Monday, taking the total tally to 289, including two deaths.

Of the 22 COVID-19 infected persons reported on Monday, 14 were under institutional quarantine facility at Panchgram Town High School, one at DIET quarantine centre, three under home quarantine at Harishnagar Part 3, one at Purba Sonapur Bojantipur Part 2, one at Karicherra Shampur, one at Lakhirbond Part 1 and a GNM nurse at Matijuri.

Two COVID-19 positive patients viz., Mangoli Rani Das, 53, and Foijul Haque Barbhuiya, 65, breathed their last at SMC&H. Of the 7,554 swab samples taken so far, 6,025 turned out to be negative, as per health bulletin released on Sunday evening.