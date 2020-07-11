1st Bn NDRF initiates rescue operation in Barpeta

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 11: Incessant rainfall since last 4 days in Assam caused unexpected flood in villages Hallang Bari and Kathalmuri Ghat in Bajali revenue circle under Barpeta district.

Owing to this, 1st Battalion NDRF reached the site and evacuated 236 marooned villagers and transported them to safer places. Besides, the teams are also assisting district administration in distribution of mask, screening inundated areas and maintaining proper social distancing during the COVID-19 emergency. Notably, over 460 marooned villagers have been evacuated by 1st Battalion NDRF Guwahati till date.

Additionally, 9 search and rescue teams of NDRF have been pre-positioned in Jorhat, Bongaigaon, Kamrup Metro, Barpeta, Cachar, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Dhemaji and Tinsukia, while 4 search and rescue teams have been earmarked for tackling the flood situation. Randhir Singh Gill, Commandant 1st NDRF Guwahati, said in statement, “NDRF is always standby for the affected people at the time of need. People need to maintain social distancing and use of mask, sanitizer and proper hand washing amid COVID-19 situation.”