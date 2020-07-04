1st death anniv of folk artist Abhijan Gogoi observed

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, July 4: Ahom Sabha Margherita Sub division committee and local residents of Margherita observed the first death anniversary of Assam Government recognised renowned folk artist Abhijan Gogoi at Shantipur Tiniali Makum Qilla, Margherita on Saturday.

Utpal Konwar, General Secretary of Ahom Sabha Margherita Sub division committee participated in the programme which began with the lightning of lamp at the portrait of artist Gogoi followed by a floral tribute. Later a plantation drive was also carried out at Shantipur Tiniali.

Konwar reiterated that artist Abhijan Gogoi has given immense contribution towards folk instrument and was very popular among the masses. Rajib Baruah, Organising Secretary of Ahom Sabha Margherita Sub division committee further added that though the Government gave him recognition but even after a year of his demise no assistance has been provided to his family members.

Konwar request the Government to provide financial assistance to the family members of artist Abhijan Gogoi as it is difficult for them to get their daily bread after the demise of Gogoi.