1st wave of flood hits Assam, 46 villages under water

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI/ DIBRUGARH, May 25: The incessant rainfall in the catchment areas for the last four days have caused first wave of flood in affecting 46 villages in five districts of the state, according to a report of the Assam Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Monday.

A total of 10,801 people have been affected due to the flood in five districts of Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Darrang, Goalpara and Dibrugarh, the report said.

The Jiabharali River is flowing above the danger level at Sonitpur till the filing this report.

Incessant rain for past few days, resulted in erosion at Amaruguri area of Dibrugarh district. Every year, due to erosion Amaruguri have losses huge area of land in Brahmaputra.

The people living in the low laying area of Dibrugarh are concerned about their future.

“Every year due to erosion we have to lose our land but this time the monsoon comes early and erosion started in our area. The area has been hit by soil erosion for past many areas but government failed to control the erosion in this part,” said a resident of Amaruguri.

However, the first wave of flood has hit Bindhakotta Goan panchayat in Dibrugarh. The Dhodia area under Bindhakotta gaon panchayat was affected in the flood.

A villager of Dhodia said, “Every year flood first enter in our village and we have to move to relief camps. Till now the situation is under control but if rain didn’t stop then the entire area would be flooded”.

“We have sent a boat to Dhodia after flood water residing in their village. Till now we have not set up any relief camp in Dibrugarh. Every year, due to flood the area has been affected and we have to set up relief camp for the people. We are fully prepared to tackle any situation. Due to COVID-19 we have follow the guidelines and it will be very tough for us to set up camps by following the guidelines,” an official from Assam State Disaster Management Authority(ADDMA) said.

He further said, “If rain continues then many villages will be flooded soon. In Dibrugarh Brahmaputra river was below the danger level (105.70). If needed we will start distributing relief materials in Dibrugarh.”

Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday visited a quarantine centre at Demow in Sivasagar district and directed all deputy commissioner to set up separate cells to carry out relief and rescue operation expeditiously during flood.