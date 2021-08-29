2.25 lakh affected in fresh wave of floods in state

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 28: Altogether 2,25,501 people, including 39,145 children were affected as the flood situation deteriorated in Assam on Saturday.

The flood water submerged 512 villages under 34 revenue circles of 15 districts, according to an official bulletin of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) here.

There is no report of any casualty from any part of the state, the report said.

The affected 15 districts are: Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Sivasagar, Sonitpur and Tinsukia.

Many roads, bridges, embankments, culverts and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in several districts, the ASDMA bulletin said.

A total of 16,338.46 hectares of crops land was also damaged due to the flood.

25 relief camps and 37 relief distribution centres were opened to help the affected people.

There are reports of overflowing Subansiri River has breached the coffer dam at the Lower Subansiri Hydro Electric Project site of the NHPC with huge discharge causing floods in the downstream areas.

Incessant rains in the hills of neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh have resulted in the rise of the water levels of river Subansiri inundating many villages in Ghunasuti.

However, the NHPC authorities at Gerukamukh have denied the reports and said that no such coffer dam was constructed in the current working season upstream of Subansiri dam site. It also allayed the fear of any disastrous situation in the area claiming that the dam is normally passing the river discharge through five diversion tunnels.

Overflowing flood waters of the Brahmaputra so far inundated 18 villages under Sivasagar and Demow revenue circles affecting nearly 1,000 people, over 7,000 animals, and inundating 121 hectares of crop area.

Incessant rainfall in the catchment areas of the major tributaries of the Brahmaputra Dehing, Desang and Dikhow has triggered the sudden rise in the water level of the Brahmaputra in Sivasagar district near Dehingmukh and Desangmukh since Thursday.

The villages under Nitaipukhuri mouja are Laibeel, Miripathar, Panchgharia, Lachangaon, Dehing Kalghar, Vekuri Chapori and Rangadaria. Desangmukh, Boloma, Pamua, Aphala, Garhbhaga, Tiyarbasti and Ligiribari village in Konwarpur mouja have been affected while in Rupohimukh mouja under Amguri LAC- standing crops of Gopalpur, Gashkata, Gotonga, Saraguri Chapori, Deogharia, Jonmiri Borgaon, historic Ramkha pith, Teliadunga have been submerged. A Sluice Gate at Kawoimari have been damaged and about 20 school buildings have been damaged in the flood. Pradip Hazarika, MLA Amguri accompanied by AGP leaders Bipul Borkotoky and Dr. Anil Gogoi visited the villages in Dikhowmukh on Friday and took stock of the flood situation. Akhil Gogoi, MLA, Sivasagar visited the areas under Desangmukh PS and directed the district administration to take adequate steps to provide relief materials and rescue the marooned people.