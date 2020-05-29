2.94 lakh affected in 1st wave of deluge, 2 dead

Flood situation improving in West KA

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI/ DIPHU, May 28: The first wave of floods claimed two more lives in the state as the situation took a grim turn on Thursday.

Nearly 2.94 lakh people of 300 villages under 15 revenue circles of nine districts have been affected in the flood, according to a report of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) here.

Two persons drowned in flood waters at Lakhipur and Balijana in Goalpara district on Thursday taking the death toll in the first wave to 3.

Altogether 6,323 people in 19 villages of West Karbi Anglong district have been affected due to the first wave of floods caused by release of excess water from Kopili Hydro Electric Power Project.

However, the water level of the Kopili River is receding on Thursday, West Karbi Anglong deputy commissioner Sayed Isfakur Rahman told The Hills Times over phone from Hamren.

No relief camp has so far been opened for the affected people, Rahman said.

The flood-affected three MAC constituencies are Bithung Rengthama and Rongkhang.

Many villages under Dongkamukam Revenue Circle are still under water. The flood water submerged Deramukh, Khanajan, Menmeji, Tumpreng, Mugasong, Taradubi and Nam Taradubi. Thousands of acres of crop land was also affected by the flood.

Many people were forced to leave home on the night of May 26. They are sheltered in elevated places and stretches of PWD road along with their livestock in temporary tents.

The link road between West Karbi Anglong and Hojai district is under water at Bhelapara and Kumrakata disrupting communication between the two districts.

Meanwhile, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) chief executive member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang and executive member (EM) Amar Sing Tisso visited Bithung Rengthama constituency and interacted with the affected people.

The CEM also distributed essentials, including rice, masur dal, mustard oil, salt, tarpaulin and cash to the affected during his visit.

Bithung Rengthama, the home constituency of the CEM, is worst affected by flood. The CEM was accompanied by EM Amarsing Tisso, MAC Chandra Br Chetri, Veterinary Dev Board chairman Ditolal Hasnu, Donkamukam Municipal Board chairman Telishram Ronghang, executive engineer of water resource Miji Kro, Donka ARO Nilutpaul Ronghang and other senior officials.

Over 2.01 lakh people have affected alone in Goalpara district while 36,000 people in Hojai, 27,000 people in Nagaon and 10,000 people affected in Nalbari district.

Nearly 16,000 flood-affected people have taken shelter at 91 relief camps set up by the district administration.

Following incessant rains in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh in past couple of days, the Brahmaputra and its tributaries are flowing above danger level in many parts of the state.

The flood waters submerged new areas in Dhemaji, Nagaon, Hojai, Darrang, Nalbari, Goalpara, West Karbi Anglong, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts.

The water level of Brahmaputra is flowing above danger level marks in Neamatighat in Jorhat district while Kopili is flowing above the danger level at Kampur in Nagaon district.

The flood waters have submerged over 21,570 hectares crop lands in the flood hit districts.

The SDRF teams have rescued 492 people from the flood affected areas of Goalpara and West Karbi Anglong district.