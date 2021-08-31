2 arrested with over 3,000 YABA tablets in Meghalaya

TURA, Aug 30 (NNN): West Garo Hills (WGH) police arrested at least 2 persons from Phulbari while they were smuggling drugs within the region.

As per police reports, information of a drug racket was received by the police after which a ‘Naka check’ was set up near the tri-junction in Phulbari on Monday morning.

The suspects were apprehended between 8 am and 9 am and more than 3,000 YABA tablets were recovered from them.

“They were arrested near Shyamding after which a case has been registered against them. Our investigation into the incident is still ongoing,” said superintendent of police, WGH, Vivekananda Singh.

Based on police sources, the vehicle in which the smugglers were travelling in was apprehended and the 2 drug peddlers and both of them arrested after they were found with drugs in the car. The vehicle in which the drugs were being carried has also been apprehended.