2 cancer patients from Assam test COVID-19 positive in Mumbai

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 2: Two persons hailing from Assam have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai prompting the government to put all the people staying at Assam Bhawan under quarantine.

The incident has also forced the Assam government to abandon the idea of bringing the people stranded in Mumbai back to the state.

One of them was detected at the Assam House while the other was staying at a guest house.

The patient who tested positive at Assam Bhawan, Mumbai has been admitted to a COVID-19 hospital. The second individual has been put under quarantine at the guest house itself.

There was a plan to airlift both the patients back to Assam prior to which the samples were collected subsequent to which they tested positive. Air Asia was approached for bringing the individuals. However, the air travel agency had sought for COVID free certificates after which the samples were collected.

Recently, three cancer patients from Assam tested positive for COVID-19 in New Delhi.

Last month, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with his deputy Pijush Hazarika and principal secretary to Samir Sinha spoke to 95 cancer patients from Assam. These patients were stuck at Assam Bhawan in Mumbai due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.