2 children charred to death at Guwahati inferno

GUWAHATI, Jan 23: In a tragic incident, two children were charred to death in Basisthapur area of the capital city when their home caught fire on Thursday afternoon. The kids have been identified as – seven-year-old Ibon Goswami (a student of Holy Home School, Guwahati) and his four-year-old brother Ishan Goswami (a student of Srimanta Sankardev Academy) “Both kids were playing on the first floor of their home when the house caught fire,” police said.

Locals also alleged that fire fighters reached the spot late for which the flames could not be doused on time, which led to the sad demise of the two kids. Some locals also alleged that even though two fire tenders reached the spot, one of them did not have water. Fire officials, however, dismissed the allegations and said they reached the spot as soon as they received the news about the fire.

Their father, Tushar Goswami, is a geologist and presently out of Guwahati and their mother Shilpi Goswami was working in the campus when the fire broke out. The reason of the fire is yet to be ascertained, however it is believed that the fire broke out following a short circuit.

Tushar Goswami was in Upper Assam’s Sivasagar where he is serving as a geologist. It was Iban’s birthday on Thursday and their mother was visiting friends to invite them.

Some locals said they had rushed to the house but could not enter it as the door was on fire. Later, the fire was doused by firefighters who retrieved charred bodies of the two brothers, found in each other’s arms.

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal mourned the deaths. He instructed Kamrup (Metro) district deputy commissioner (district magistrate) to conduct a probe into the incident.