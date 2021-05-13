2 civilians rescued from NSCN (I-M) cadres in Dimapur

HT Correspondent

KOHIMA, May 12: Security Forces in a joint operation with police apprehended two active cadres of NSCN (I-M) and rescued two civilians (a married couple) from Dimapur Government College on May 9.

Based on a specific input, Security Forces launched a joint operation with state police apprehending two active cadres of NSCN (I-M) and rescued the couple, who were earlier abducted from Nagaland gate at gunpoint, on the orders of a cadre of NSCN (I-M).

During the operation, the security forces also recovered one point 32 pistol, three rounds of point 32 ammunition, two mobile phones and other incriminating documents.

It is evident from the outcome of recent operations that the cadres of the faction are resorting to coercion based extortion and abducting civilians for non-payment of their extortion demands.

The apprehended cadres along with recovered items have been handed over to West police station in Dimapur for further investigation.