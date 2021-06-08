2 Covid patient traceless

HT Correspondent

Baithalangso, June 7: The police are yet to get a lead on the whereabouts of two Covid-19 patients who have fled from Tumpreng Covid Care Centre in West Karbi Anglong.

John Engti and Borlongki Timung who were arrested on an extortion case from Umrangso in Dima Hasao district on May 29, were brought to the Covid Care Centre for Covid test. They had tested positive for Covid-19 and were admitted in the centre. But on the night of May 31 they broke the iron grills of the Farmer’s Training Centre and flood from the centre.

Timung is residence of Hamren, while John Engti is residence of Umrangso. Meanwhile, the body of a Covid-19 positive Gena Sahari was cremated following all Covid protocols at Baithalangso public cremation ground here on Monday.

Gena Sahari was a resident of Bihar and was working as pump attendant at Baithalangso Petrol Pump. On Saturday, he was admitted to Hamm Hospital in Hojai, where he had tested positive for Covid-19. Doctors declared him dead on the same night.