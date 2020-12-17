2 elephants electrocuted to death in West Karbi Anglong

HT Correspondent

KHERONI, Dec 16: In a tragic incident, two elephants, including a female, were electrocuted to death at Bogorighat in West Karbi Anglong district on Tuesday night.

The incident took place at Bogorighat when a herd of elephants came in contact with a low handing 33-kilo volt power cable which resulted in two of the elephants getting electrocuted to death.

Local upon spotting the carcasses of the two elephants, informed the forest department, officials, who rushed to the spot immediately and took necessary steps.

Meanwhile, the locals blamed Assam State Electricity Board (ASEB) for not maintaining the height of the wire of 33KV which resulted in the death of the two pachyderms.

It may be mentioned here that a herd of wild elephants numbering over 20 had been strolling in areas near Kheroni for over two months now.

During such evenings, houses would be damaged, plantain eaten, betel nut and coconut trees broken and uprooted. The elephants would rip open paddy silos and spill the contents.