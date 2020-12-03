2 Karbi girls rescued in Bengaluru

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Dec 3: Two young Karbi girls, who have been in captivity in a Maharashtra city, were rescued and being sent back to Diphu by a non-government organisation — Bengaluru Karbi Society (BKS).

The girls will arrive Guwahati by flight on Friday morning.

The two, Kasang Phangchopi of Rongmirdan and Sertalin Terangpi of Hapjan worked in Super Star Circus in Maharashtra for nearly two and a half years. They alleged that when they asked the employers to let them go, they were held hostage.

Subsequently, both Kasang and Sertalin decided to escape from their premises at midnight around 1:30 am. With no money or a mobile phone, Kasang called her brother for help from a stranger’s phone. Her brother Ajoy Phangcho contacted president of Bengaluru Karbi Society (BKS), Stalin Tisso.

BKS president Tisso asked the women to somehow reach Bengaluru by any means.

The girls arrived at Bengaluru early morning around 5:45 am on December 2. Tisso went to receive them from Bengaluru Majestic Junction. BKS arranged a place for them to stay and provided them with necessary item.

Tisso said, “We have bought flight tickets which will leave on Friday morning at 5:45 am. Since my place of stay is far away from the airport we will be spending the night at the airport. Our intent is to let them reach their home in a day. They will arrive in Guwahati at 8 am on Friday.”

The girls informed BKS that eight more Karbi girls are being held hostage at their workplace.