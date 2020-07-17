2 more corona deaths in Assam; tally cross 19,000-mark

HT Bureau

DIPHU/ GUWAHATI, July 16: Two more COVID-19 patients have succumbed to the infection on Thursday.

They are: 50-year-old Bidul Ahmed from Baksa and 63-year-old Upen Chandra Sharma from Kamrup (Metropolitan) districts.

“Disheartening to let you know that we lost two precious lives today to #COVID19. Shri Bidul Ahmed (50) from Baksa & Shri Upen Ch Sharma (63) from Kamrup (Metro) succumbed to their infections today My condolences to their bereaved families & friends,” the state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

Meanwhile, six more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Karbi Anglong on Thursday.

All the six persons have come to the contact of Dr. Longsodar Kathar, a private practitioner of Rongkhelan, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The fresh positive patients are: Serlin Teronpi (35), wife of Dr. Longsodar Kathar, Klirnika Katharpi (7) and Sernilkar Katharpi (3) (both daughters of Dr. Longsodar Kathar), Jeena Katharpi (52), Basapi Rongpipi (15) and Klirdap Katharpi (18).

Another doctor of Diphu Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) along with seven health workers tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr Habe Teron and four health workers tested positive for the COVID-19 on July 15. Three other health workers of DMCH tested positive on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, Dima Hasao district administration distributed relief to affected people of Haflong and Mahur during the total lockdown period.

About 160 families from Haflong and Mahur received relief materials from the administration.

The state has reported 1,088 more new COVID-19 positive cases on Wednesday night. Of them, 649 cases were reported from Guwahati.

With this, the total number of cases in the state has reached 19,754.

The health minister said that the state has recorded a total of 12,218 COVID-19 positive cases in just one month.

“From June 15 to July 15, 12,218 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state,” Sarma said.

So far Assam has reported 48 COVID-19 deaths. Of them, 25 deaths have been reported from Kamrup (Metropolitan) district.

Sarma said the state’s recovery rate in COVID-19 has reached 65 percent while the death rate stands at 0.24 %.

“The active cases will be pushed to 20,000 by Thursday evening, however, around 13,000 recovered patients will be discharged too,” he said.

A total of 666 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from various civil, district and model hospitals on Thursday.