2 more corona deaths in Assam

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 18: Two more corona patients have succumbed to their infection on Saturday. The deceased patients are: Binandi Ram Kalita (61) from Kamrup Metro and Sushil Shymal (62) from Jorhat.

“Sad News – Two #COVID19 patients ~ Sri Binandi Ram Kalita (61, Kamrup Metro) & Sri Sushil Shymal (62, Jorhat) lost their lives today. I send my prayers & condolences to these two families,” health minister health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet on Saturday evening.

With this, the state death toll in COVID-19 has gone upto 53. Jorhat which was relatively free of any deaths for the first three months of the COVID-19 pandemic beginning April witnessed four deaths this week.

Jorhat deputy commissioner Roshni A Korati stated that a positive patient. Sushil Shyamal (62) of Gar Ali, expired in JMCH on Saturday.

Shyamal was admitted to JMCH early Saturday morning with respiratory distress and passed away at about 11.30 am. He did not have any comorbidities, the DC informed.

With Shyamal’s death the toll rose to four in Jorhat district.

Out of the 748 total cases of Jorhat, the total discharged was 293 and active cases 459.

Meanwhile, the total number of positive cases in the state has gone up to 21,864 with report of 1218 fresh cases on Friday night.

Of fresh cases, 570 have been reported from Guwahati City alone.

On the other hand, 1060 patients have been discharged from carious hospitals of the state on Saturday.

With this, the state has now 6,643 active positive case following recovery of 15,165 patients till Saturday.

Nagaon

Four jail inmates of Nagaon Central Jail tested positive for COVID-19 late on Friday. They are: Shohidul Sarkar, Biswajit Devnath, Kamini Boruah and Nomal Bhuyan.

Notably, Abdul Gafur, another prisoner of the jail who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier, was brought back to the jail from Nagaon Civil Hospital before complete recovery from the infection of the virus.

Earlier two prisoners including a woman and a physician of the jail also tested positive for COVID-19.

Hailakandi

68 more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from South Assam’s Hailakandi district on Saturday, taking the total tally to 710. This is the second highest spike in the district.

Health authorities here disclosed that six more police personnel and four more employees of DC’s establishment have been afflicted with the disease.

As many as 10 positive cases have been detected in ward numbers 15 and 7 under Hailakandi municipal areas.

Under the Rapid Antigen Test, 34 persons were detected COVID-19 positive.

Two COVID-19 positive patients viz., Mangoli Rani Das, 53, and Foijul Haque Barbhuiya, 65, breathed their last at Silchar Medical College and Hospital. 312 persons are under facility quarantine centres while 5,992 persons under home quarantine.