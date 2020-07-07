2 more EMs, Tuliram’s wife, son test positive 

Corona scare: Total lockdown in Karbi Anglong on the cards

HT Bureau

DIPHU, July 6: Two other executive members (EMs) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) tested positive on Monday, after EM for health and family welfare Kharsing Rongpi has tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

The fear of community transmission gripped the hill district, which may go for total lockdown to contain the virus, an official source informed here. However, no such decision has so far been taken till Monday night.

On Monday, EM for agriculture, water resource, land & revenue, Amar Sing Tisso (52), EM for fisheries, Rupsing Teron (55) and MAC Ramsing Timung (50) tested positive for COVID-19.

Kache Teronpi (40), wife of chief executive member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang and his son Sengkan Ronghang (19) also tested positive for COVID-19.

However, CEM Ronghang has tested negative.

EM for health and family welfare, Kharsing Rongpi has tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted in Diphu Medical College & Hospital (DMCH) here.

KAAC Secretariat has been closed for three days on Monday after an executive member (EM) tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

The officials of KAAC Secretariat and MACs who attended the executive meeting on July 1 and 2, in which EM Khansing Rongpi was present, have been directed to give their swab samples at Sitlabari Central Range Forest IB, Dhansiri Road on July 7 from 10 am onwards.

Other officers and staff of KAAC Secretariat have been directed to go to Diphu Medical College & Hospital (DMC&H) on July 8 to for swab test.

Meanwhile another senior official, additional director of agriculture department, Ram Sing Hanse has tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. He has been shifted to a hospital in Guwahati.

Four public servants, staff of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), a technocrat and an SDM&HO have been placed under 14-day home quarantine.

12 persons who were contacts of EM Kharsing Rongpi have been placed under home quarantine on Sunday.

EM Rongpi had visited Kheroni Model Hospital on Friday last in which two health workers tested positive on the same day.

Those who have been placed under home quarantine are: ACS officers Si-im Taro, Nirola Phangchopi, Mukul Kathar and Herolous Millick, KAAC joint secretaries Birsing Engti and Tensing Rongpi, deputy secretaries Tensing Engti and Deuri Ronghang, district veterinary officer Dilip Mahanta, assistant executive engineer of PWD (R), Bakalia, Badan Tisso, Bakalia SDM&HO Dr. Tarun Sonowal and personal assistant of EM Rongpi, Chesong Terang.

Till four days back all those who tested positive were returnee workers, but these recent COVID-19 positives are not returnees. The KAAC Secretariat was sanitised by PHED on Monday.