2 more injured in police encounters in Assam

HT Correspondent

NAGAON/ Goalpara, Aug 25: Two more accused persons have been injured in police encounters in Nagaon and Goalpara districts on Wednesday.

A wanted criminal was shot at in an encounter with a police team from Nagaon at Kandolimari village under Dhing police station in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The injured criminal, identified as Nurul Hussain was immediately admitted to Nagaon BP Civil Hospital for treatment.

Nurul Hussain who led an armed group to assault a local family members at Dhing, was arrested by police on Tuesday night. Based on his statement, police took him to Kandolimari to nab his accomplices who were also involved in the attack.

During the search operation, some unidentified miscreants took the opportunity and open fired upon the police team. In retaliatory action, police also fired in which Nurul Hussain sustained severe bullet injuries on his right leg.

Meanwhile the doctor on duty in the hospital, declared that Nurul Hussain to be out of danger.

In another incident, three members of an armed kidnapping gang accused in several cases were nabbed in Belpara area of Rongjuli in Goalpara district on Tuesday night and one 9 mm pistol, three cartridges and addictive pills were seized from their possession, additional superintendent of police Mrinal Deka said.

While being taken to a police station, the gang leader tried to escape forcing law enforcers to shoot in his leg, the officer said, adding that he is being treated at Goalpara Civil Hospital and his two accomplices are in custody.

With the latest incidents, at least 21 suspected militants and criminals have been shot dead and 33 others injured in police encounters while either trying to snatch service firearms or escape from custody since the Himanta Biswa Sarma government assumed charge in May.