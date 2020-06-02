3 more poachers caught from Singhason, arms seized

HT Bureau

DIPHU, June 2: Three more rhino poachers were arrested by the police in Karbi Anglong as follow up action the encounter in Daldali Reserve Forest, in which a poacher was killed on May 28.

Police have registered a case No.110/2020 in this connection. In a joint operation of police and the army, three more poachers were captured from Singahason hills under Bakalia police station on Monday night.

They have been identified as: David Siama alias Samboi (Lamka, Churachandpur, Manipur), Biki Thapa (Sagmuthi TE under Jakhalabandha police station, Nagaon) and Simon Lakra (Napani, Salna Nagaon district).

A huge cache of arms, including one AK 81, 2 AK 56, one DBBL, assorted ammunition 400 and camping materials were also recovered from them. A case no. 4/2020 under section 325/370/386 of IPC and Sec 27 Arms Act has been registered at Dolamara police station in this connection.

The trio was also involved in another criminal case No. 131/2020 registered in Bokakhat police station (rhino poaching case in Kaziranga National Park).

Moreover, the poacher who was killed in the encounter with the forest guards has been identified as Mang alias Mongboi Paite.

In addition to this, three other poachers who had escaped from the site of the encounter were also identified. They are: Johnthang alias Thangboi, Muamuan Paite alias Oversize and Ngaminlun Kuki alias Lulun. All of them are from Manipur’s Churachandpur district.