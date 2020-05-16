2 more test positive for COVID-19 in Fancy Bazaar, tally 91

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 16: Two more persons have tested COVID-19 positive in the city’s business hub Fancy Bazaar on Saturday taking the total number of positive cases to 91 in the state.

Both of them are related to potato godown case in the area.

“Alert ~ 2 more persons, related to Aloo Godam case, test #COVID19 + in Guwahati,” state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet on Saturday.

Both the patients have been identified as Mahendra Shah (57) and Suman Thakur (20). The first one is a thelawala (cart puller) while the second one is a barbar.

According to the report, fresh samples have been collected from two persons in the Fancy bazaar area on Saturday evening.’

“More than 300 samples have been collected, all are negative but the results of 90 samples are yet to be received,” an official said.

Both the positive patients were transferred to Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH) in the city on Saturday.

“Both the patients were asymptomatic, and were found through contact tracing. There is no need to fear,” Dr. Sarma tweeted.

Three positive cases have been reported on Friday. One person was under quarantine at Sarusajai after he reached the city from Mumbai by driving his own vehicle. The person was shifted to MMCH.

A patient of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) also tested COVID-19 positive on Friday. The patient was transferred to COVID-19 ward of the same hospital. Another man from West Bengal tested COVID-19 positive, he had already migrated to his home state and is currently receiving treatment.

The state reported total 91 COVID-19 positive cases. While 41 patients have already been discharged, it reported 2 deaths. Two persons have migrated to other states. Currently, there are 46 active cases in the state.

The city’s business hub has already turned into COVID-19 hotspot with the report of 18 people within a span of three days. The first patient Mangru Sawhney tested positive on Wednesday.

Kamrup (Metropolitan) district administration has already sealed Machkhowa Branch of Allahabad Bank after it received information that some of the COVID-19 patients have recently transacted money at the bank.

Following the rising cases of COVID-19 in Fancy Bazaar, four different places have been declared as containment zones.

After the cases came into light the encircling area of Hotel Rajkamal at Fancy Bazaar and its nearby localities within a 1-kilometre radius were declared as containment zone.

Kumarpara (Near Kumar Nursing Home), Santipur, Fatasil Ambari and Railway Traffic Colony, Panbazar are also classified as containment zones.

On May 8, the state government declared a few more containment zones in the city — two boys hostels at Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH), Dr. B Borooah Cancer Institute Amiya Nagar and Regional Dental College.