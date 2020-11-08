2 NSUI leaders arrested for assaulting cops off Nagaon

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Nov 7: A group of youth from a particular community went on rampage and vandalised Morikolong Police Outpost in Nagaon district on Friday night.

The incident is sequel to a series of operation by police against a group of drug mafia in the area.

The mob also attacked all the on duty personnel, including in-charge of the police outpost.

The mob also destroyed important documents, including case diaries and damaged the police van kept inside the police outpost.

According to the report, around 30 to 40 youth led by one Saddek Ahmed entered the police outpost and started assaulting the on duty police personnel.

The newly-appointed in-charge of Morikolong police outpost, Anjushri Kalita was also not spared by the mob.

Prior to the incident, a team of police of Morikolong police outpost led by newly-appointed in-charge Anjushri Kalita conducted a raid at Station Road near Morikolong in search of contraband drugs.

On being informed, a team of police personnel from Nagaon Sadar Police Station rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. The police team also rescued the police personnel of the outpost from the clutches of the attackers.

Meanwhile, police on Saturday picked up several youth, including two leaders of NSUI Parvesh Anchary and Iftar Khan in connection with the incident.

“The police are probing the incident. Four more persons have been picked up for interrogation,” said a senior police official.

The incident drew attention of a cross section of people of the state, which also questioned the safety and security of the police personnel of the state.