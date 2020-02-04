2 oil tankers doused, oil pilferage suspected

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, Feb 4: Panic prevailed in entire Bokajan area following a devastating fire broke out from a fuel tanker at Satish Parking near Gautam Basti on NH 39 under Khatkhati police station along Assam Nagaland border on Tuesday.

However, timely action of the fire fighters saved the place preventing the flames to spread to 100 other fuel tankers bound for Manipur parked in the lot.

Two fuel tankers were reduced to ashes while third tanker was damaged partially due to the fire.

Preliminary investigation conducted by the local police and fire fighters indicated a possible fuel theft from the tankers. Police recovered a motor pump and an electric extension board from the spot.

Local residents claimed that a highly organised racket is acting in pilfering oil from the tankers with the help of tanker drivers on regular basis and causing such incidents of fire.

The fuel tankers bound for Manipur are kept in the parking lot and are later escorted by CRPF personnel to the neighbouring state. Taking advantage of the situation, an unscrupulous gang stole fuel form the tankers and then mix a range of cheaper neutralized kerosene/ solvent to cover pilferage.

This is not the first case of fire in oil tanker here. This is the second time Satish Parking has caught fire. The incidents of fire are due to the oil being siphoned off from the tankers.

There are also instances where the police raided these joints and recovered several hundred litres of pilfered fuel stored in drums and containers. However, the illegal practice continued without at the very nose of police and district administration officials.