2 quarantine facilities denotified in Dima Hasao

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, July 21: The deputy commissioner and DDMA chairman Paul Barua denotified two institutional quarantine facilities – Jawahar Novodaya Vidalaya (JNV), Santila, Haflong and Mahur Higher Secondary School, Mahur Dima Hasao on Tuesday.

These two schools were requisitioned by the administration U/S 34 of DDMA Act. 2005 on May 14 last in response to the Covid-19 and to accommodate persons coming from outside the district.

Due to non requirement of these two facilities, they are denotified accordingly and handed over to the authority concerned.