2-year-old leopard gets stuck in chicken cage, rescued

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 2: An adult leopard was found trapped in a hen coop in the Banfera tea estate area at Sonari in Upper Assam’s Sivasagar district on Monday.

The leopard aged about 12 measuring two feet in height and around nine feet in length was found inside the hen coop at around 6 am. Village residents say the wild cat was trying to prey on chickens inside the coop

As soon as the Forest department received the information, the Range officer, Sonari and Range officer, Borhat Range and forest personnel rushed to the spot with intimation to the divisional forest officer, Sivasagar, local police and veterinary surgeons.

The forest personnel put an iron cage in conformity with the hen coop and were able to trap the leopard in the iron cage successfully. Later on the trapped leopard which was in sound health was brought to Sonari Range headquarters and was released into the Abhaypur Reserve Forest at around 5 pm.