2 youth from Nagaon go missing in glacier blast

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Feb 7: Of 125 missing persons, there are two labourers from Nagaon when a portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system.

Uttarakhand police have informed the Nagaon police that two brothers from Nagaon have gone missing in the avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system that washed away hydroelectric stations.

They have been identified as Amarjyoti Das and Kamal Das of Chamchuki village under Kampur police station.

“We have received an information about missing of two youth from a family in a mysterious flood caused by glacier blast in Uttarakhand. But their bodies are yet to be traced out till filing of this report,” officer-in-charge of Kampur police station, Jibon P Marak told this correspondent.

“Both of them were working in private company in Uttarakhand,” Marak said.