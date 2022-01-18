20 Bn CRPF Constructs Toilet Block Under CAP

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Jan 17: Toilet block and latrine with a septic tank for RBC Complex, Pirbi Market, Diphu, Karbi Anglong was constructed by 20 Bn CRPF under the Civic Action Programme 2021-22 and handed over to Pirbi Market Committee.

The toilet block was inaugurated by MLA Bidya Sing Engleng in presence of chairperson of Handloom & Textile, Komola Teronpi, president of Diphu Bazaar Committee, Tingkreng Rongpi, member of Autonomous Council, Ajit Kumar Dey and presided over by second-in-command Tilak Raj and second-in-command, Sanjeev Kumar Singh of 20 Bn CRPF and deputy commandant Ajay Kumar.

The 20 Bn CRPF IG (OPS) Jorhat Sector has been carrying out Civic Action Programme for the welfare of poor and needy people in the remote areas of Karbi Anglong and has earlier also constructed waiting shed, toilet block and provided solar lamps, library items, etc., which are the basic needs of the poor villagers and people residing in the remotest areas.