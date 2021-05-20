20 IAS officers given new assignments in fresh shuffle

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 19: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, Assam government transferred 20 IAS officers and assigned them new posts and charges.

Paban Kumar Borthakur additional chief secretary, transformation & development and cultural affairs has been given additional charge of additional chief secretary of tourism department; Maninder Singh, additional chief secretary, Guwahati development and cooperation department and chief resident commissioner, Assam Bhawan, New Delhi has been transferred and posted as additional chief secretary, urban development department as an additional charge; Ravi Shankar Prasad, additional chief secretary, handloom, textiles and sericulture department has been given additional charge of additional chief secretary of personnel and animal husbandry & veterinary; Syedain Abbasi, additional chief secretary, PHE, water resources, IT, science & technology, food, civil supplies & consumer affairs and mines & minerals and MD, Assam Hydrocarbon & Energy Company Ltd has been relieved from the additional charge of additional chief secretary of IT, science & technology, mines & minerals and MD, Assam Hydrocarbon & Energy Company Ltd; Hemen Das, secretary, H&FW has been transferred and posted as secretary of P&RD with an additional charge of commissioner, P&RD and secretary, H&FW; Roshni Aparanji Korati, secretary, elementary education and MD, SSA has been given additional charge of MD, RMSA; Kailash Karthik N, deputy commissioner of Kamrup has been given additional charge of CEO, Guwahati Biotech Park.