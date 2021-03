Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

HT Correspondent

KHERONI, March 3: 20 people sustained injuries with 11 of them critically injured, when a Tata Mobile pick-up truck bearing registration No AS-02-AC-6664 turned turtle at Mukendur in West Karbi Anglong on Wednesday. On the list of injured was a pregnant woman.

The injured were admitted at Kheroni Model Hospital. Further details are awaited.