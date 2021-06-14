20 percent villagers still unaware of Covid-19 in Nagaon: Study

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, June 13: Around 20 percent people are not aware of Covid-19 in the rural areas while 64.2 percent people of the rural areas are suffering from mental agony for losing their respective jobs or employment due to pandemic situations rather than the disease itself.

This was found in a recent online study initiated jointly by NSS Unit and internal quality assurance cell of the historic Nowgong College.

A total of 50 members from both cells of the college led by the principal Sarat Barkakoti and programme officer of NSS Unit Bhuban Chandra Chutia initiated the study jointly through online, covering around 2500 people of 500 households in 11 villages under Nagaon, Morigaon and Karbi Anglong districts, a press release issued by Nowgong College added.

In the release, it was stated that 50 percent rural people still believed Covid-19 just as a mere cold and cough while only 11.3 percent people were aware of Covid and were maintaining the protocols as well as other SOP.

Besides, the study confirmed it too that more than 22 percent people faced the acute scarcity of essential commodities as well as others which they usually used to avail before the pandemic situation.

In the study, the institution concluded seven villages from Nagaon district while two villages each from Morigaon and Karbi Anglong districts respectively, the release added.

Meanwhile 201 fresh Covid cases were detected in the district on Saturday while 276 people who were undergoing treatment in hospital as well as at their homes after being affected by the virus, recovered from the virus as well.

Sources claimed that among those who tested positive on Sunday, 76 were immediately admitted to Nagaon Covid hospital as well as other Covid care centres set up at various places in the district while the rest were put under home quarantine.

Rapid Antigen Test was conducted on 8940 people on Sunday while RT-PCR test was conducted on 67 swab samples, sources added.