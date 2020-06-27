20 villages affected in Darrang

HT Correspondent

MANGALDAI, June 27: Due to the continuous torrential rains in the last few days, the embankment of Shaktola river collapsed at Keotpara in Janaram Chowk near Mangaldai town in Darrang district on Friday, sparking an uproar in the area.

A section of about 40 feet in length of the embankment was broken by strong river current in the west embankment of Shaktola river at keotpara village. At least 20 villages including Keotpara, Kabikara, Niz Danhee, Danhee Nagaon, Dhouapara, Arjun Tal, Janaramchowka and Danhee Para are under flood water.

As a result, several houses, crop fields went under water in the area. Due to heavy rainfall, the water level of Shaktola river has risen and the water over the MPK road has caused considerable damage to the water-logged road. MLA of Mangaldai constituency Gurujyoti Das arrived at the spot and inquire the situation.

On the other hand, a group of students along with president of Inter-Mangaldai student union Ajay Saikia and general secretary Satya Ranjan Deka appears at the scene of the broken embankment.