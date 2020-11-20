200 BJP, Cong workers join ASDC

BJPHT Bureau

DIPHU, Nov 19: As many as 200 workers of BJP and several other political parties joined the Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC) in a mass joining rally held at Hanjanglangso, Donsuri Aklam. The joining ceremony was led by former MLA Rajendra Rongpi.

In the programme, former MLA Rajendra Rongpi alleged that jobs are being sold by BJP ruled Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC).

Rongpi said that he joined the BJP on their promise to grant Autonomous State on coming to power but the BJP has not fulfilled its promise.

“I joined the BJP for its promise that Autonomous State will be granted on coming to power. But the BJP today is not able to give us Autonomous State, that is the reason I am coming back to ASDC. Knowing that no other than the ASDC fights for Autonomous State and realising this, people are coming back to ASDC,” said Rongpi.

“When the ASDC was in power in Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) jobs were given without bribe but during the Congress rule and now the BJP is selling jobs. Forest resources are also being sold illegally,” he added.

The ASDC party programme was attended by president, ASDC, Chandra Kanta Terang, former MLA Hemsing Tisso, president, Karbi Nimso Chingthur Asong, Marina Beypi, former executive member, KAAC, Singnot Kro and others.