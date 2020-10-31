200 Opposition workers join BJP

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Oct 30: More than 200 individuals from Congress, Hill State Demand Council (HSDC) and All Party Hill Leaders Conference (APHLC) joined the BJP in a joining programme at Dolamara Cultural Complex, Dolamara on Friday.

The programme was organised by Duarbagori Mandal Committee of BJP.

Member of Autonomous Council and chairman of Forest Development Board, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Richard Tokbi, East Karbi Anglong BJP president Dhonsing Teron, East Karbi Anglong BJP secretary Madhuram Lekthe, East Karbi Anglong BJP secretary Dilip Ronghang, MAC Seema Ronghangpi, VDC chairman Sarkoi Rongphar, Duarbagori Mandal BJP president Ronsing Lekthe were present in the programme.