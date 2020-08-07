Plasma bank in Meghalaya to function soon

HT Correspondent

SHILLONG, Aug 6: The North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) will soon start the plasma bank to treat novel coronavirus patient in the State.

Deputy chief minister of Meghalaya Prestone Tynsong has informed that the plasma bank will be set up at the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS).

“I am happy to inform you that we have received confirmation that the NEIGRIHMS now is in full swing to complete the setting up of the plasma bank for the interest of the state of Meghalaya as well as the entire North-east states,” Tynsong told reporters after a review meeting.

According to him, people who have recovered from COVID-19 can voluntarily donate blood to the plasma bank.

NEIGRIHMS Medical Superintendent, Dr. Noor Topno informed that institute is hopeful that within a week’s time it will be able to start collecting the plasma from the patient who has already recovered from COVID-19.

Informing that they are in touch with the Government on the setting up of the plasma bank in NEIGRIHMS, Dr. Topno said that the machines for the plasma bank have already arrived at NEIGRIHMS. “We will be having the engineers for installing of the machines the engineers in a day or two. Once the machine is commission then the training process will happen. We will also have to complete the licensing process. The delay in the licensing process is due to the problem of inter-State travel,” NEIGRIHMS Medical Superintendent informed.

21 BSF troopers among 51 new COVID-19 cases

Fifty-one more persons, including 21 Border Security Force (BSF) troopers and 3 health workers, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the tally of active cases in the state to 640.

Director of Health Services (MI) Dr Aman War told reporters on Thursday that of the 51 new cases, 19 were from Ri Bhoi district, 17 from East Khasi Hills district, 14 from West Garo Hills district and 1 from West Jaintia Hills district.