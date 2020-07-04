2144 rakes of freight carrying trains unloaded by NFR

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 4: Northeast Frontier Railway transported more than 2144 numbers of inbound freight trains from March 25 to June 30 last. Out of this, 844 freight carrying trains were unloaded during the month of June only. During the month of May, 770 inbound freight trains were unloaded showing a significant increase of about 10%.

The inbound freight carrying trains were unloaded at the goods sidings located in various states within NFR which hugely helped to avoid the scarcity of essential items during the lock-down period.

The freight loaded rakes were mainly un-loaded at Dimapur, Jiribam, Bhairabi, Jirania, Dharmanagar, Udaipur, Katihar, Kishanganj, Purnea, Jogbani, Jalalgarh, Bathnaha, Malda Court, New Jalpaiguri, Rangapani, New Cooch Behar, Falakata, Hasimara, Dhupguri, Dalkolha, Bhalukpong, New Guwahati, Changsari, Azara, Kokrajhar, New Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Rangiya, Silapathar, Dhemaji, Dekargaon, Gumto, Harmuti, Lanka, North Lakhimpur, Tangla, Haibargaon, Salchapra, Bokajan, Jagiroad, Furkating, Jorhat Town, Duliajan, New Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, among others.