217 Defeat politics of opportunism: APCC chief tells Mariani voters

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Aug 25: Mariani Legislative Assembly constituency is witnessing a hotting up of electioneering by both the BJP and the Congress, making it to a prestige seat to be won at all costs.

Newly-appointed Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah on Wednesday visited Mariani Assembly Constituency and spoke in a party meeting just two days after Union minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways and AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal addressed a meeting as part of the BJP’s Jana Ashirwad Yatra.

Mariani Assembly seat, which has a sizeable number of tea workers’ population, is slated for by-election following four-time Congress MLA from Mariani Rupjyoti Kurmi quitting the seat and Congress and then joining BJP in June this year.

Borah, who was on his maiden tour to Upper Assam in the past few days on Wednesday addressed a meet of Congress party’s Mandal and Block leaders and workers under Mariani at Hunwal TE.

Borah, while criticising Rupjyoti Kurmi for jumping onto the BJP bandwagon, appealed to the voters of Mariani to send a message across Assam and to those who practiced politics of opportunism, by defeating the BJP, the party to which several Congres MLAs had moved over in recent times.

Castigating the legislators who switched over to the saffron party, Borah said that people of Mariani could change the course of politics in the state and stop the trend of opportunism and self aggrandisement by rejecting the candidate who had ditched the party and people.

“There will be ripples in the political circles in Dispur if a candidate who has floor-crossed loses in the by-election required to be held for joining another party,” Borah said.

He further lambasted Kurmi for his public statements ‘exhibiting arrogance’ that he had been a consecutive four-time legislator from Mariani. Borah said he was elected four times because the party gave him the ticket and provided full support to win the polls.

Seventeen youth joined the Congress party in the meeting in the presence of Borah.

APCC working president Rana Goswami, Jorhat District Congress Committee president Dip Gigoi, a former Koliabar Lok Sabha MP, APCC general secretary Pradyut Bhuyan, former Sarupathar MLA Roselina Tirkey, state NSUI president Krishanu Bora, Pallabi Gogoi, APCC secretary and Jorhat District Congress general secretary Asif Iqbal Hazarika and Pub Jorhat Block Congress president Moniram Gogoi were among those who attended the meeting.